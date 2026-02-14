Mahashivaratri: Extensive arrangements in place at KV Temple

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has completed comprehensive preparations to ensure smooth, safe and accessible darshan for devotees visiting the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the occasion of Mahashivaratri from February 15 to 16.\ A view of Kashi Vishwanath Temple (File)

In a communique, the trust stated that devotees’ convenience within the Dham complex has been given top priority. Arrangements include provision of clean drinking water, glucose/ORS and jaggery distribution centres, a fully equipped medical helpdesk, a lost-and-found centre and emergency assistance services.

Preparations for systematic barricading, clear signage, adequate lighting and crowd management at all major entry points are in the final stages to prevent inconvenience to visitors.

Ahead of the festival, officials of the Temple Trust, along with senior police officers, conducted a joint on-site inspection to review the movement plan for the smooth flow of devotees during the Panchkosi Parikrama and the Mahaparva. Routes, entry and exit points and sensitive locations were thoroughly examined, and necessary instructions were issued.

Special directions were given to the executing agency at Manikarnika Ghat to ensure that the roads connecting Manikarnika Ghat and Lalita Ghat are properly levelled and safely accessible, so that devotees undertaking the Panchkosi Parikrama face no difficulties. The agency has been asked to expedite the work.