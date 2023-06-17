Forging Opposition Unity: Efforts are on to reach an understanding in Patna, says Salman Khurshid

LUCKNOW In an attempt to forge a united front against the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, all major non-NDA political parties, including the Congress, will hold a meeting in Patna on June 23, said senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday.

Salman Khurshid was in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The senior leader, who was in Lucknow on the day, added that efforts will be made there to reach an understanding over various issues at the meeting. However, he admitted that a discussion on the Opposition’s Prime Ministerial candidate is unlikely.

“We wanted all the leaders to attend a meeting at Shimla. A meeting was, however, convened at Patna on June 12. It has been now rescheduled to June 23. An invitation has been extended to all the leaders. We all will study the issues raised there. Subsequently, efforts will be made to reach an agreement,” said Khurshid.

He also addressed his party workers at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Lucknow. Khurshid gave various suggestions to his party workers to bring the party back into power. Significantly, the Congress has not been in power in the state since 1989.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}