Caught on camera: Nursing student slaps female classmate in Moradabad, suspended

MEERUT A classroom video showing a male nursing student repeatedly slapping his female classmate has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident took place at Moradabad’s Teerthankar Mahavir University (TMU).

In the purported video of the incident, the boy can be seen getting up from his seat and slapping the female medico. While the girl is seen defending herself, another student also intervened and tried to stop the youth from thrashing her.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the university has suspended the two students involved in the incident, said MP Singh, TMU’s media in-charge. He further said that both the students have given in writing that they were just ‘doing it for fun’.

Meanwhile, people have begun to tag the Moradabad police unit on social media, asking it to take necessary action in the matter. Speaking on the episode, police said that Pakbara police in-charge has been asked to look into the incident.

However, speaking to HT over the phone, Pakbara police station SHO said that the matter was not in his knowledge. “It might have been forwarded to police chowki in the university,” the cop added.

