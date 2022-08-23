Man arrested for providing fake degree to Kerala gold smuggling accused

A man was arrested from Punjab’s Amristar on Tuesday for allegedly providing a fake Bachelor of Commerce degree to Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, in 2019 to help her get a job with the state-owned Space Park. Her educational qualifications and antecedents came under scrutiny during the probe into the case in 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police booked Suresh and her appointment as a consultant with a monthly ₹3 lakh was cancelled after Maharashtra’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University said it did not offer a non-technical degree she claimed to have from the varsity.

Police said Sachin Das ran a degree racket and that they seized many fake seals and documents from him. They said he provided the degree certificate to Suresh for ₹one lakh.

The gold smuggling case surfaced on July 5, 2020, when the customs seized 30 kg of gold concealed in bathroom fittings in one of the consignments camouflaged as diplomatic baggage meant for the UAE consulate.