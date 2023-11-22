Man arrested for threatening PM Modi and CM Yogi

Mumbai: A 29-year-old resident of Sion East, Kamran Amir Khan, was apprehended by the Azad Maidan police for making threatening calls to the main police control room. Allegedly frustrated with waiting at JJ Hospital, Khan not only threatened to blow up the hospital but also claimed to have a contract from fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s men to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The police said the accused had gone for treatment at JJ Hospital and was tired of waiting in the queue at the state-run hospital, after which he dialed the police control and threatened to blow up the hospital.

The police traced and detained Khan on the same day. The accused, while on the call, asserted that he had been assigned the task of targeting BJP leaders by Dawood’s men. Khan faces charges under section 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.