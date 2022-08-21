Man, brothers gang rape woman

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by a man and his brothers. The accused even shot videos of the crime and put it on WhatsApp. On the complaint of the woman, Sarai Akil police of Kaushambi district lodged an FIR against eight persons, including three women in the family of the accused, on Saturday.

In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Ghoorpur area of Prayagraj, claimed that resident of Sarai Akil area Baldutt Dwivedi lured promised to marry her and called her to a hotel in Prayagraj. The accused and his three brothers gang raped her there and made a video of the act after drugging her. The accused and their family threatened the woman with dire consequences when she made a complaint to them.

On Friday night, the woman approached circle officer Chayal and made a complaint in this connection.

CO Shyamkant said that on the woman’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against Dwivedi, his brothers, parents and two sisters. Further investigations were on in the case, he added.