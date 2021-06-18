Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man dies, another injured after mob attack over sorcery charges in Jharkhand
Man dies, another injured after mob attack over sorcery charges in Jharkhand

The widow of the slain man said hundreds of people gathered when the two were being beaten up, but nobody came to rescue them
By Sanjoy Dey
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 05:24 PM IST
A person died while another was injured when a mob tied them to a tree in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district and thrashed them with sticks for allegedly practising sorcery on Friday, said police and added they have arrested four people while a hunt was on to nab the remaining accused.

Pramod Kesri, a local police officer, said eight people have been named in the First Information Report filed in the case. “The investigation is on. However, prima faci

The widow of the slain man said hundreds of people gathered when the two were being beaten up, but nobody came to rescue them.

Police rushed to the scene and took the two to a community health centre, but one of them died before he could get advanced treatment.

