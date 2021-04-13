Man escapes after killing wife, daughters, their teacher in Jharkhand

Police in Jharkhand were in pursuit of a Jamshedpur man on the run after allegedly killing his 36-year-old wife, two daughters, aged 15 and 10, and their tuition teacher, 21, and attacking a friend’s family after inviting them for lunch later on Monday.

M Tamil Vanan, Jamshedpur’s senior police superintendent, said the teacher’s half-clad body with her hands tied was recovered from inside a bed box and they were awaiting a post-mortem report to know whether she was raped. He added the man’s friend was battling for his life in a critical condition at a hospital. “Forensic evidence is being collected and the motive of such gruesome killings is being investigated,” said Vanan.

Vanan added the hammer used for the murders has been recovered while the last location of the accused was tracked near a hotel. His mobile has been switched off since 1-2pm Monday.

Investigators cited a preliminary probe and said the man killed his wife and daughters by hammering and suffocating them with a pillow after having liquor on Sunday night. He allegedly killed the teacher in the same manner around 11 am on Monday.

Vanan said the accused is suspected to have killed his wife and daughters post-Sunday midnight. “The tuition teacher’s scooter was found locked [in front of] the quarter [where the family lived] while one of her slippers was found outside and another inside a room.”

The investigators said he also attacked his friend and his brother-in-law with the same hammer. The friend’s wife somehow ran out of the quarter and raised an alarm following which the two were rushed to hospital.

The accused managed to flee on a motorcycle as his brother-in-law and the teacher’s brother were informed about the murders. They broke a lock to enter the quarter, where they found four dead bodies.

The man’s father-in-law said he even visited them on Monday morning and took jewellery worth ₹5 lakh that his daughter had kept with them. “My daughter...kept it [jewellery] in my house in view of rampant cases of theft...”