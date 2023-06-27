Man hacks daughter-in-law to death after she insults him

A man hacked his daughter-in-law to death on Tuesday morning in a fit of rage after she allegedly insulted him a night before, in village Malikpur within Kiraoli police station of the Agra district.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 62-year-old accused surrendered himself before the police and was booked for murder.

The deceased woman identified as Priyanka Singh, 28, was the wife of a cop with the Uttar Pradesh police.

Police officials said accused Raghuveer Singh’s elder son had died and the widowed daughter-in-law was residing at her in-laws’ house. However, she used to have frequent tiffs with her younger sister-in-law Priyanka.

According to police, on Monday night, the two women started fighting again. Singh intervened after which Priyanka allegedly kicked him in his chest.

Enraged over the incident, Singh hacked Priyanka to death on Tuesday morning while she was preparing food, revealed locals.

The police were informed about the incident by the village pradhan and the accused who stayed back at the house after committing the crime, was arrested by police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON