Home / Cities / Others / Man held after video showing him attacking girl in Raipur goes viral

Man held after video showing him attacking girl in Raipur goes viral

others
Published on Feb 20, 2023 10:50 AM IST

Police identified the accused as Omkar Tiwari and said he was arrested on charges of attempt to murder on Sunday a day after the girl’s brother filed a complaint

Omkar Tiwari was arrested on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Omkar Tiwari was arrested on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Chhattisgarh Police arrested a 47-year-old man after a video purportedly showing him attacking a girl with a sharp-edged weapon and dragging her on a road by her hair in Raipur went viral.

Senior police superintendent Prashant Agrawal identified the accused as Omkar Tiwari and said he was arrested on charges of attempt to murder on Sunday a day after the girl’s brother filed a complaint.

Agrawal cited the complaint and said the girl worked at Tiwari’s spice shop but later quit the job for some reason. He said this angered Tiwari.

“The girl’s mother also claimed the accused earlier asked her to give her daughter to him and he will keep her with him. After the girl quit the job, the accused on Saturday attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon,” said Agarwal.

The condition of the girl, who sustained serious injuries to her neck and hand, was said to be stable.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out