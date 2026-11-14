Thrissur , Nov 14 A 27-year-old man arrested in Palakkad district for his alleged links with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang had taken photographs of film stars in Mumbai and shared them with suspected gang members, police sources said on Saturday. Man held in Keralam for alleged Bishnoi gang links; suspected of tracking film stars

The accused, Gurumoorthi, a native of Tamil Nadu, was arrested by a special team of Thrissur City Police on Thursday night from Ottapalam, where he was working at a milk booth under the jurisdiction of the local police station.

He had earlier stayed at Bharath Khandivelly West in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, before moving to Ottapalam, police said.

According to police, Thrissur East police station registered a case on Thursday based on intelligence inputs that persons allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang were hiding in Keralam.

The gang is involved in several murder and extortion cases and poses a threat to national security, police said.

Further investigation revealed that Gurumoorthi allegedly worked as a photographer in Mumbai, taking pictures of film stars and monitoring their movements, police sources said

The photographs and information about their movements were allegedly shared with Bishnoi gang members abroad, police said.

In return, gang members allegedly transferred money to his wife's bank account in Udumalpet, Tamil Nadu, officials said.

A court on Friday granted police custody of Gurumoorthi.

The police plan to take him to Udumalpet as part of the investigation, officials said.

Police are also trying to obtain details of his wife's bank account as part of the probe.

Detailed interrogation and evidence collection are required to ascertain his alleged involvement in criminal activities, including murder, attempted murder and extortion attempts by the Bishnoi gang across the country, police said.

The case has been registered under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities Act, which deals with conspiracy, attempts or facilitation of terrorist acts.

Gurumoorthi had been working and staying in the Ottapalam area for the past several months.

The police have sought the assistance of the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad in the investigation.

Information about his arrest will also be shared with central agencies, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.