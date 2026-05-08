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Man impersonating Amit Shah called me, filed police case: Punjab AAP MP

Man impersonating Amit Shah called me, filed police case: Punjab AAP MP

Published on: May 08, 2026 07:20 pm IST
PTI |
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Hoshiarpur, Aam Aadmi Party's Lok Sabha MP from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, claimed on Friday that he received a phone call from someone impersonating Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after which he lodged a police complaint.

Man impersonating Amit Shah called me, filed police case: Punjab AAP MP

Chabbewal said he received numerous calls wishing him a happy birthday on Friday.

He said among the calls he received was one from an unknown number around 8:45 am on Friday.

"The caller asked, 'Is Raj Kumar Chabbewal speaking?' I replied, 'Yes, speaking.'"

"The caller then told me that Union home minister Amit Shah would speak to me. I said okay," Chabbewal said. Another person came on the line claiming to be the Union home minister, he said.

According to the MP, the caller greeted him on his birthday and asked, "Where are you today?"

"When I told him that I was in Hoshiarpur in my Lok Sabha constituency, he asked me to meet him whenever I came to Delhi," Chabbewal said.

Besides Chabbewal, the two other A MPs are Malvinder Singh Kang from Sri Anandpur Sahib and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Man impersonating Amit Shah called me, filed police case: Punjab AAP MP
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Man impersonating Amit Shah called me, filed police case: Punjab AAP MP
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