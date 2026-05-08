Hoshiarpur, Aam Aadmi Party's Lok Sabha MP from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, claimed on Friday that he received a phone call from someone impersonating Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after which he lodged a police complaint.

Man impersonating Amit Shah called me, filed police case: Punjab AAP MP

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Chabbewal said he received numerous calls wishing him a happy birthday on Friday.

He said among the calls he received was one from an unknown number around 8:45 am on Friday.

"The caller asked, 'Is Raj Kumar Chabbewal speaking?' I replied, 'Yes, speaking.'"

"The caller then told me that Union home minister Amit Shah would speak to me. I said okay," Chabbewal said. Another person came on the line claiming to be the Union home minister, he said.

According to the MP, the caller greeted him on his birthday and asked, "Where are you today?"

"When I told him that I was in Hoshiarpur in my Lok Sabha constituency, he asked me to meet him whenever I came to Delhi," Chabbewal said.

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{{^usCountry}} After the call, the MP said he became suspicious during the conversation because the caller's voice did not resemble Shah's, and the call had not come from an official number. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the call, the MP said he became suspicious during the conversation because the caller's voice did not resemble Shah's, and the call had not come from an official number. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Normally, calls from concerned ministries come from official landline numbers. I also felt that the voice did not resemble the home minister's. I found the entire matter suspicious and requested the SSP to investigate the call and take strict action accordingly," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Normally, calls from concerned ministries come from official landline numbers. I also felt that the voice did not resemble the home minister's. I found the entire matter suspicious and requested the SSP to investigate the call and take strict action accordingly," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik said the police received a complaint, and an investigation is underway. He said further details could not be shared because the matter is under investigation and disclosure could hamper the probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik said the police received a complaint, and an investigation is underway. He said further details could not be shared because the matter is under investigation and disclosure could hamper the probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The A has three Lok Sabha MPs out of the total 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The A has three Lok Sabha MPs out of the total 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

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Besides Chabbewal, the two other A MPs are Malvinder Singh Kang from Sri Anandpur Sahib and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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