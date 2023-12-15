Man kills mother in Haryana, reaches Sangam with the body in suitcase

A man belonging to Bihar but living in Haryana, strangled his mother, packed her body in a suitcase which he brought to Sangam for immersion. He has been arrested and sent to jail.

The arrested man and the suitcase containing the body of his mother. (Sourced)

A night patrol team of Daraganj police caught the man after finding him loitering on the banks of Sangam under suspicious circumstances late on Thursday night with a suitcase. Cops were shocked to find a woman’s body in the suitcase and immediately informed senior police officials.

An FIR has been registered against the man and the body of his mother has been sent for autopsy, police officials said.

Police officials said a native of Gopalganj district of Bihar, Himanshu, 20 and his mother, Pratima Devi, 43, used to live in Hisar district of Haryana in a rented house. Pratima Devi used to work in a mill.

Primary investigations revealed that on December 13, Himanshu demanded ₹5,000 from his mother. However, his mother refused to give him money which angered Himanshu. In a fit of rage, Himanshu strangulated his mother to death.

He stuffed his mother’s body in a suitcase and caught a train to Ghaziabad from Hansi railway station. Himanshu then boarded a train to Prayagraj and reached here on Thursday night. Late in the night, Himanshu reached Sangam with the suitcase with the intention to throw the body in the water. However, he was not able to locate the right spot due to darkness.

DCP (city) Deepak Bhukar said a team of Daraganj police approached him for questioning. The personnel were shocked when they opened the suitcase and found a body inside. During questioning, Himanshu confessed to have killed his mother. The body of the woman has been sent for an autopsy and Himanshu’s father and sister who live in Bihar have been informed about the incident.

