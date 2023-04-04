Man kills wife after she demands non-veg food during Navratri

A man killed his wife in a fit of rage over her demand for consuming non-veg food during Navratri, and then dumped her body in a well. The incident has been reported from Bantikhera village of Shamli district.

(pic for representation)

The deceased Eesha aka Naeema’s body was found in a well on Friday (March 31) and the police arrested her husband on Monday.

ASP of Shamli OP Singh said that accused Anshu and Eesha (both in their early 20s) got married in court 10 months ago after falling in love with each other.

After her body was found in a well of the village Bantikhera on Friday, her family accused Anshu in their complaint lodged at the police station.

Singh said that during interrogation Anshu confessed to his crime and said that he attacked Eesha with a sharp-edged weapon used in farming after she demanded non-veg food during Navratri on March 29, and also insisted to go for an outing. He thereafter dumped her body in a well and also sprinkled salt on it to ensure its speedy decomposition.

Police have arrested Anshu and sent him in to jail.

Eesha’s family said that she went missing on March 2 and returned on March 13 and informed them that she had married one Anshu of Bantikhera. She, thereafter, left her home again on March 17.

Eesha’s father Rashid said that he received a call from Anshu’s father who informed him that Eesha was at their home and he should take her back. Rashid met Eesha and asked her to come home, but she refused and insisted on staying with Anshu.