Man, mother booked as wife immolates herself in Mohali

A 43-year-old woman died after allegedly setting herself on fire at her parental house in Phase 10, Mohali. (HT File)

On her parents’ complaint, police on Thursday booked her husband and mother-in-law, residents of Phase 7, for driving her to suicide.

The deceased’s father told police that his daughter got married in 2009 and had been depressed through her married life due to torture meted out by her husband and in-laws.

Recently, she returned to her parental house and set herself on fire in a room. The father said they rushed her to a local hospital, where she breathed her last.

A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at the Phase 11 police station. ASI Harnek Singh said the accused were absconding.

