Man posing as PMO official, doctor arrested with multiple fake IDs in Odisha

A 37-year-old man from Kashmir was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha CID police amid suspicions of his links with anti-national elements from the Neulpur area in Jajpur district on Saturday, police said.

Sayed Ishaan Bukhari alias Ishaan Bukhari aka Dr Ishaan Bukhari from Kupwara in Kashmir was arrested by Special Task Force of state CID from Neulpur area in Jajpur district on Saturday (HT Photo/Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the man, identified as Sayed Ishaan Bukhari alias Ishaan Bukhari, aka Dr Ishaan Bukhari, was arrested with multiple fake identities.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Bukhari impersonated a neuro specialist, an army doctor, an official at the Prime Minister’s Office and a close associate of some high-ranking National Investigation Agency officials, said police.

Bukhari was wanted by Kashmir Police in connection with a case of cheating and forgery and one non-bailable warrant is pending against him, said STF inspector general (IG) Jai Narayan Pankaj.

“He has been staying in Odisha since 2018, often impersonating a neuro specialist doctor, an army doctor, an officer in PMO and a close associate of some high-ranking NIA officials,” the STF IG said.

Pankaj said that several forged documents, including medical degrees obtained by him from various international universities, were been seized from his possession upon his arrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Some blank signed documents/affidavits/bonds, numerous Identity cards, ATM cards, blank cheques, Aadhaar cards, visiting cards have also been seized,” the STF IG said.

Bukhari has married at least six to seven girls from various parts of India, including Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha, said police, adding he was also active on websites/apps and was in romantic relationships with many girls impersonating a doctor with international degrees.

Senior STF officials said that the accused had some links with anti-national elements, but his exact role needs a detailed investigation.

“We have ample evidence against the accused being a fraudster. It is too early to say anything regarding his involvement in terror plots, but he had some links with Pakistan, and it will be verified. We cannot rule out that he was a Pakistani spy. But as of now, we do not have much evidence. However, we are in touch with NIA,” said Pankaj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four mobile phones seized from the accused will be sent for examination to collect information about chats and links, the STF IG said.