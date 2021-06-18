Man set ablaze at Tikri protest site dies, one held

A 42-year-old man died of burn injuries after four men allegedly sprinkled some inflammable material on him and set him ablaze at Tikri protest site, police said on Thursday.

The deceased’s family has alleged that the four accused are part of farmers’ protest at Tikri border near Delhi, police added. The deceased was identified as Mukesh, of Kasra village in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar.

Victim’s brother Madan Lal said his brother had gone to the Tikri protest site adjacent to their village on Wednesday evening.

“We got information that he was set ablaze by a few people who were in inebriated state,” Lal said.

“We took him to Bahadurgarh civil hospital and the doctors referred him to PGIMS, Rohtak but we had shifted him to a private hospital in Bahadurgarh, where he succumbed in the early hours of Thursday,” he added.

“Krishan Kumar, of Aleva village in Jind, and his associates had hurled abuses at him before setting him ablaze,” he said.

A spokesman of the Jhajjar police said the Bahadurgarh police have arrested Krishan Kumar while his associates are absconding.

“It is not clear as to why the accused committed the crime,” police said.

“We have registered a case of murder against the accused. Victim’s postmortem was conducted and a probe was launched into the matter,” the official spokesman said.

On Thursday, family of the deceased and some villagers protested demanding compensation for next of kin.