Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Man set ablaze at Tikri protest site dies, one held
others

Man set ablaze at Tikri protest site dies, one held

A 42-year-old man died of burn injuries after four men allegedly sprinkled some inflammable material on him and set him ablaze at Tikri protest site, police said on Thursday
By HTC and PTI, Bahadurgarh/rohtak
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 12:20 AM IST
A spokesman of the Jhajjar police said the Bahadurgarh police have arrested one accused while two others are absconding. (iStock)

A 42-year-old man died of burn injuries after four men allegedly sprinkled some inflammable material on him and set him ablaze at Tikri protest site, police said on Thursday.

The deceased’s family has alleged that the four accused are part of farmers’ protest at Tikri border near Delhi, police added. The deceased was identified as Mukesh, of Kasra village in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar.

Victim’s brother Madan Lal said his brother had gone to the Tikri protest site adjacent to their village on Wednesday evening.

“We got information that he was set ablaze by a few people who were in inebriated state,” Lal said.

“We took him to Bahadurgarh civil hospital and the doctors referred him to PGIMS, Rohtak but we had shifted him to a private hospital in Bahadurgarh, where he succumbed in the early hours of Thursday,” he added.

“Krishan Kumar, of Aleva village in Jind, and his associates had hurled abuses at him before setting him ablaze,” he said.

A spokesman of the Jhajjar police said the Bahadurgarh police have arrested Krishan Kumar while his associates are absconding.

“It is not clear as to why the accused committed the crime,” police said.

“We have registered a case of murder against the accused. Victim’s postmortem was conducted and a probe was launched into the matter,” the official spokesman said.

On Thursday, family of the deceased and some villagers protested demanding compensation for next of kin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP