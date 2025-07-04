Man shot dead over property dispute in Prayagraj, four booked

A man sleeping outside his house was shot dead on Wednesday midnight in the Mauaima area of the district. On the complaint of his wife, police have registered a case against four people, including Gram Pradhan’s husband and also took two persons into custody. (Pic for representation only)

It is alleged the murder was committed owing to land dispute.

Vijay Bahadur (38) alias Malkhan Patel, a resident of Chak Afzal alias Pure Leela Majra Rajetara of Mauaima, was sleeping outside his house on Wednesday night. His wife Suman Devi was sleeping inside the house. At around 1am, the sound of a gunshot woke everyone up.

When the wife rushed out, she saw two youths of the village running away after shooting at her husband. On hearing the noise, villagers also gathered at the spot. On receiving the information, the Mauaima police and ACP Phulpur Pankaj Lavania reached the spot.

On the complaint of Suman Devi, the police registered a murder case against Rambabu, the husband of village head, besides three others Salik Ram, Rakesh Patel and Prashant Patel. The police also took Rakesh and one more person to the police station for questioning.

According to Suman Devi, she saw Rambabu and Rakesh Kumar running away after committing the murder.

DCP (Trans Yamuna) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that on the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against four people. Two suspects have been taken into custody and are being questioned. The murder took place allegedly owing to a land dispute.

According to the victim’s family, a case was going on in the Chakbandi Office against one of the accused Rakesh Patel of the village. The deceased’s wife alleged that Rambabu Patel, husband of village head Neelam Patel, had supported Rakesh Patel. Vijay Bahadur alias Malkhan Patel was murdered allegedly due to the same land dispute, she claimed.