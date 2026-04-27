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Man slits minor sister’s throat in Moradabad, reason unclear

A minor girl was murdered by her brother inside their house while the rest of the family was away attending an engagement ceremony, in Moradabad district, on Sunday night

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 09:05 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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A minor girl was murdered by her brother inside their house while the rest of the family was away attending an engagement ceremony, in Moradabad district, on Sunday night. The motive for the extreme step remains unclear.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kunwar Akash Singh, SP, Rural, said that the point that the girl was probably in a relationship lacks evidence and even the parents have not voiced suspicions. It’s a suspicion that the accused had, the SP said, adding “He’s a man of unsound mind.”

According to police officials, Bharat Singh, his wife, Kusum and other family members had gone to attend a family function in Meerpur locality of the Majhola area. At the time of the incident, only their son Vicky and daughter Rita, 17, were at home.

Late at night, when the family returned, they were confronted with a horrifying scene. Rita’s blood-soaked body was lying in the courtyard, with her throat slit.

The accused brother, Vicky, 30, was found sleeping on the rooftop of the house. Bloodstains on his clothes immediately raised suspicion. Police were informed and reached the scene promptly to take stock of the situation.

Police said that all possible angles are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Man slits minor sister’s throat in Moradabad, reason unclear
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Man slits minor sister’s throat in Moradabad, reason unclear
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