Man slits minor sister’s throat in Moradabad, reason unclear

A minor girl was murdered by her brother inside their house while the rest of the family was away attending an engagement ceremony, in Moradabad district, on Sunday night. The motive for the extreme step remains unclear.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kunwar Akash Singh, SP, Rural, said that the point that the girl was probably in a relationship lacks evidence and even the parents have not voiced suspicions. It’s a suspicion that the accused had, the SP said, adding “He’s a man of unsound mind.”

According to police officials, Bharat Singh, his wife, Kusum and other family members had gone to attend a family function in Meerpur locality of the Majhola area. At the time of the incident, only their son Vicky and daughter Rita, 17, were at home.

Late at night, when the family returned, they were confronted with a horrifying scene. Rita’s blood-soaked body was lying in the courtyard, with her throat slit.

The accused brother, Vicky, 30, was found sleeping on the rooftop of the house. Bloodstains on his clothes immediately raised suspicion. Police were informed and reached the scene promptly to take stock of the situation.

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{{^usCountry}} Vicky was taken into custody on suspicion and brought to the police station for questioning. Initially, he denied any involvement and attempted to mislead investigators. However, during sustained interrogation, he eventually broke down and confessed to the murder of his sister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vicky was taken into custody on suspicion and brought to the police station for questioning. Initially, he denied any involvement and attempted to mislead investigators. However, during sustained interrogation, he eventually broke down and confessed to the murder of his sister. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Based on his disclosure, police recovered the sharp-edged weapon used in the crime. Senior officials, including SP Rural Kunwar Akash and circle officer Ashok Kumar, visited the crime scene and supervised the investigation. A forensic team was also deployed to collect crucial evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on his disclosure, police recovered the sharp-edged weapon used in the crime. Senior officials, including SP Rural Kunwar Akash and circle officer Ashok Kumar, visited the crime scene and supervised the investigation. A forensic team was also deployed to collect crucial evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Station house officer Jaspal Singh confirmed that a case of murder has been registered against the accused based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Bharat Singh. The accused has been formally arrested. The victim’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Station house officer Jaspal Singh confirmed that a case of murder has been registered against the accused based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Bharat Singh. The accused has been formally arrested. The victim’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said that all possible angles are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

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