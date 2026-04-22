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Man stabbed to death over money dispute in Prayagraj village

The victim was identified as Raju Adivasi, son of Parasnath Adivasi. He worked in a private job in Mumbai and had returned to his village about a week ago.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 03:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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: A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death on Monday night in Chand Khambhariya village under Khiri police station area in the trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj district. Police said the murder was linked to a dispute over money.

A case has been registered against five accused, including Krishnakant, on the complaint of the victim’s father. (For representation only)

The victim was identified as Raju Adivasi, son of Parasnath Adivasi. He worked in a private job in Mumbai and had returned to his village about a week ago. Police said Raju had a financial dispute with his relative, Krishnakant Adivasi.

According to officials, Raju was returning home on a motorcycle with villagers Ram Avtar and Shyamji after attending a wedding procession in Siki village.

At around 11.45 pm, near the SBI branch in Khunta, Krishnakant and three to four associates allegedly stopped them. The accused then attacked Raju with knives and stabbed him several times before fleeing. Police took the injured man to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Meja, where doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered against five accused, including Krishnakant, on the complaint of the victim’s father.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Man stabbed to death over money dispute in Prayagraj village
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Man stabbed to death over money dispute in Prayagraj village
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