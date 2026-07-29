Man stabs friend in Varanasi after argument over washing utensils: Police

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in VDA Colony in the Badi Gaibi area under the Bhelupur police station limits in Varanasi during the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Piyush Pandey told police that they returned to their room from the ghat at around 10.30 pm, both heavily intoxicated. (Representative Photo)

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The deceased was identified as Deepanshu Rai, alias Lucky, a Varanasi resident, police said. Initial investigation indicated that Rai had an argument with his partner, Kush Pandey, during the night over washing utensils after cooking food. The incident may have been a fallout of the dispute.

Based on the evidence, police took Kush Pandey into custody for questioning. Assistant commissioner of police, Bhelupur, Gaurav Kumar, said police received information through the ‘Dial 112’ service that Deepanshu Rai had suffered a stab wound under suspicious circumstances. He was immediately rushed to the BHU Trauma Centre. Doctors at the Trauma Centre examined Deepanshu Rai and declared him dead.

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{{^usCountry}} Police detained Rai’s friend, Kush Pandey, at the scene, ACP Bhelupur Gaurav Kumar said. He added that the two men lived together in the same room and spent most of their time at Harishchandra Ghat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police detained Rai’s friend, Kush Pandey, at the scene, ACP Bhelupur Gaurav Kumar said. He added that the two men lived together in the same room and spent most of their time at Harishchandra Ghat. {{/usCountry}}

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During interrogation, Kush Pandey told police that they returned to their room from the ghat at around 10.30 pm, both heavily intoxicated. A dispute then broke out between them over cooking and washing dishes.

Amid the argument, Kush Pandey allegedly stabbed Deepanshu in the abdomen with a vegetable knife, police said. According to police, a case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway.