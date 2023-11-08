Manipur: Army, Assam Rifles troops join operation to find four abducted people

New Delhi: Indian army and Assam Rifles troops posted in Manipur have joined the search operation to rescue family members of the army soldier who were kidnapped by militants on Tuesday morning, people aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Violence erupted in Kangchup area along Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts after the news of abduction spread. (PTI)

A defence officer, who asked not to be named, said,” Army and Assam Rifles have joined the operation. The army is working on two fronts in this case. We coordinated with the civil administration to arrange a helicopter and airlifted the injured father of the soldier to Dimapur military hospital. Secondly, we have joined the operations and are working with other agencies to rescue the four abducted people, including three of our soldier’s relatives.”

On Tuesday morning at around 8.30 am, five persons from the Kuki community , including the soldier’s relatives, who were on their way to Kangpokpi in a Mahindra Bolero car, were stopped by a mob of around 1000 and abducted in the same car at Kangchup Chingkong area

While one 65-year-old man (also the father of the Indian army soldier) was rescued by the security forces, the militants managed to abduct two men and two women. The elderly man was beaten by the mob before security forces managed to rescue him from the mob.

Security agencies were yet to trace the four until Wednesday morning.

The injured elderly man, Manglun Haokip, who sustained critical blunt force injuries, was airlifted to Dimapur by army and civil administration officials. Army officials said they would also help in bringing the soldier’s father to a Delhi hospital if doctors advise.

Also Read: Soldier’s kin among 4 abducted in Manipur; 7 injured in firing

“His condition is still critical. Army personnel are monitoring his case. If need be and if suggested by the doctors, the army will take necessary actions. We will assist the army soldier, who is not posted in Manipur,” the officer added.

Over the last three days, six people have been abducted in two different incidents in Manipur.

On November 5, two Meitei residents who were riding a motorcycle and were on their way to meet a friend were abducted in Kangpokpi.

On Tuesday police told a court in Imphal they suspect the two Meitei boys, who were abducted on November 5, may have been killed by cadres of Kuki Revolutionary Army(U). To be sure, police are yet to find the bodies.

The documents seen by HT showed, police have arrested two KRA(U) cadres — Lhunkhosei Chongei(30) and Satgougin Hangsing(28). The two, who have been remanded to police custody till November 17, are being questioned about their role in the abduction of the two Meitei residents.

According to police’s remand papers seen by HT, police informed the court that CCTV footage showed the two, who are residents of Imphal, were last seen in Gamgiphai village in Kangpokpi district after which their phones were switched off and they have been missing. Police are yet to find the Black Jawa motorcycle they were riding.

Gamgiphai village is a Kuki dominated village. Police suspect the two Meitei residents may have been abducted as they neared the Kuki village.

“Their role in the abduction and suspected killing of the two Meitei boys is highly required,”police said in remand paper.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON