Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Friday appealed to the people of the state to come forward for talks and not to resort to bandhs or blockades. Manipur CM appeals to people to come forward for talks, not to resort to bandhs

Singh was speaking at the inauguration of a bridge at Akham Makha Leikai in Imphal West district.

Addressing a gathering, Singh said, "Enforcing bandhs and blockades out of anger toward the government only leads to hardship, particularly for the daily wage earners."

He also said, "I have been to Jiribam twice. First, I visited the district by helicopter and second by road, during which members of Kuki, Paite, Hmar and Meiteis gathered together at the grassroots level and interacted. All are having cordial relations."

"The day after I returned from Jiribam, a bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district killed two small children in April cauing much grief to all of us. The incident caused disruptions to the economy of the state due to shutdowns and bandhs," he said.

Singh appealed, "To the people to come forward for talks to reach a mutual understanding whenever there is any frustration or anger towards the government, as bandhs cause hardships, particularly to families of daily wage earners."

Later, in a social media post, Singh said "I am pleased to inaugurate the RCC Bridge over the Nambul River at Akham Mayai Leikai in Lamsang Assembly Constituency today, in the esteemed presence of MLA Lamsang AC S Rajen Singh."

He also said, this vital infrastructure project will strengthen connectivity between key areas, facilitate the movement of people and goods, support local markets, and contribute to economic growth and inclusive development.

"The government remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing road connectivity and building quality infrastructure for the welfare and progress of the people of Manipur", he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.