Manipur CM urges people to support peace efforts

Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday urged the people of Senapati to support efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the state while acknowledging misunderstandings and unrest that have led to loss of lives and property. Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh during the inauguration of the RobvenaNi 2024 celebrations at Punanamei village in Senapati district on Wednesday. (PTI)

He said that the people of Senapati, particularly Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) such as the Naga Peoples’ Organisation, United Naga Council, and various student associations, play a pivotal role in maintaining Manipur’s unity, integrity, and peaceful coexistence.

“All humans are bound to err, but there should be room for reconciliation, forgiveness, and understanding through meetings and dialogue,” Singh said after lighting the ceremonial fire to inaugurate the three-day RobvenaNi 2024 Festival at the Asufii Robvena Ground in Senatapi’s Punanamei Village.

He highlighted the state government’s commitment to equitable development in both the hills and the valley through initiatives such as the ‘Go to Hills’ program. Singh emphasised the government’s efforts to bring transformative development to hill districts, claiming 70–80% success in these endeavors.

Singh also announced plans to install advanced health facilities like MRI and CT scan machines in hill districts, including Senapati, Tamenglong, Ukhrul, and Chandel.

Highlighting advancements in infrastructure, Singh noted that the state has seen significant improvement in road connectivity. He added that Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, has sanctioned approximately ₹777 crores for the improvement and widening of the Shangshak (Ukhrul) to Tengnoupal road.

The chief minister underscored the diversity of the state, which includes 34–35 recognised tribes, comprising 24–25 indigenous groups and other longstanding communities. He highlighted the construction of the Sangai Ethnic Park, which features traditional huts representing every recognised tribe to foster unity among communities.

Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to combating the drug menace, saying the War on Drugs, initiated in 2018, aims to protect future generations and is not targeted at any specific group. He also emphasised efforts to identify illegal immigrants through constitutional provisions, prompted by satellite mapping that revealed unrecognised villages and the declining population of indigenous tribes.

