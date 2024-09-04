PM Modi failed in protecting people of Manipur: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “miserably failing” to protect the people of Manipur adding that his “double engine” government has done nothing to mitigate it. Kharge also questioned PM Modi for not visiting the state ever since the turmoil began in the state. (Mallikarjun Kharge | Facebook)

“It has been 16 months since Manipur has been engulfed in violence, but your ‘double engine’ government has done NOTHING to mitigate it. No measure has been taken which instils confidence among the people of all the communities to ensure peace and normalcy”, Kharge wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Kharge also questioned PM Modi for not visiting the state ever since the turmoil began in the state.

“Modi ji, why have you been so remorseless? Why have you not bothered to set foot in the state? It is because of your ego that people of all communities are suffering. Your government’s rank incompetency and shamelessness has not been able to start even a fundamental peace process!”, he said.

Also Read: Hemant Soren meets Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, discusses assembly poll strategy

Kharge continued his criticism of the ruling dispensation shedding light on the recent bomb attacks via drones in state capital Imphal.

“Bombing through drone attacks have just taken place in Imphal West district and the union home minister seems to be asleep at the wheel. Even your own BJP leaders and their houses are being attacked. Was the Governor removed because she raised her voice against the deplorable conditions of the relief camps?”, he added.

Kharge said that the people of Manipur continue to suffer with over 67,000 being displaced.

“At least 235 people have been killed. Countless injured. 67,000 people have been displaced and thousands including women and children continue to languish in relief camps with deplorable conditions. Apart from internal turmoil, now a National Security threat also looms large at the borders of Manipur”, Kharge said.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between people from the Meitei and Kuki communities which has claimed over 200 lives toll date since May 2023.