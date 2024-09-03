Manipur CM terms drone attacks as ‘act of terrorism’, vows appropriate response

Manipur, which has been roiled by ethnic violence between Meiteis and the tribal Kuki-Zo communities for the past 15 months, witnessed a new phenomenon on Sunday and Monday when drones were used to drop bombs in Imphal Valley, leading to the death of a woman and injuring over a dozen people. ecurity personnel stand guard during the visit of Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh to the violence-affected areas at Kadangband and Koutruk in Imphal on Tuesday. (ANI)

Chief minister N. Biren Singh said his government will respond appropriately to the drone bombing attacks targeting villagers, describing it as an act of terrorism.

It is suspected that Kuki militants were behind the aerial attacks with drone bombs at Koutruk village in Imphal West district, killing one woman and injuring at least 16 people on Sunday. The following day, another three people were injured in a similar drone bombing attack in Senjam Chirang village, also in Imphal West district. Chirang is adjacent to Koutruk.

On Monday morning, the militants attacked an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) bunker with drone bombs and other sophisticated weapons at Meikan near Sinam in Imphal East district. The militants overpowered the IRB personnel and took away three assault rifles.

Biren posted on X: “Dropping bombs on civilian populations and security forces using drones is an act of terrorism, and I condemn such cowardly acts in the strongest terms. The Manipur state government takes such unprovoked assaults with the utmost seriousness and will respond appropriately to combat these forms of terrorism against the indigenous population. We denounce all forms of violence, and the people of Manipur shall unite against hate, division, and separatism.”

Also Read | Centre forms committee to investigate drone-based explosives attack in Manipur

During a continuous search operation and area domination in fringe locations, security forces recovered a drone and other sophisticated weapons in Kangpokpi district, a Kuki-majority area.

On Monday, the INDIA bloc warned the government that terrorists might target the Raj Bhavan and Chief Minister’s Secretariat, raising concerns about public safety.

“I have stopped sending my child to school after the Koutruk drone attack. Education is not as important as life. We are not safe,” Babyrani Devi, an Imphal resident, told Hindustan Times.

The public fears unprecedented attacks, as terrorists can strike easily at Koutruk, which is just 17 km from central Imphal. They lack faith in government security measures, as attacks have escalated despite their presence.

Retired Indian Army Colonel Haorongbam Sarat told Hindustan Times, “Using sophisticated drone bombing is ‘aerial bombing,’ which is typically used in warfare. The use of drones in the ongoing Manipur crisis is a serious national security concern.”

“The bombing is occurring right under the nose of the Indian Army, which must be stopped immediately using various anti-drone technologies.”

Manipur public works minister Govindas Konthoujam stated on Facebook, “Manipur is not Ukraine!... Drone bombs, sniper attacks, and the sinister spread of lies like general warfare—these are not just acts of violence in one state; they are attacks on India’s sovereignty. Our national security is under siege. Will we let non-State actors dictate our fate?”

Manipur director general of police (DGP) Rajiv Singh has alerted security officials to defend against further attacks and to conduct combing operations across the state.

On Tuesday, the DGP, accompanied by the Imphal West superintendent of police (SP) and the commandant of the 2nd Manipur Rifles, visited the sites of the drone attacks along the Kangchup hill stretches, including Kadangband, Koutruk, and Senjam Chirang.

The DGP informed the media in Kadangband Part-II that the government has sought assistance from Delhi. Despite a high-level committee being constituted to counter high-tech drones, the department has requested experts from Delhi, including the NSG, to address this type of drone attack. Currently, search operations are ongoing at 3-4 sites where drone attacks occurred, the DGP said.

He added that “this is a new phenomenon. Violence has escalated; however, the police department is taking the matter seriously.”

Apart from Assam Rifles, 198 companies of central forces are deployed in strife torn state as the requirement of forces is more and only state forces cannot handle the ongoing crisis, DGP told the media.

He further said if any forces are not taking their duties, then they will be removed.

On Monday, the Manipur Police recovered a drone from Kharam Vaiphei in Kangpokpi district (a Kuki-dominated area). On the same day, they also recovered ten 12-inch single-bore barrel rifles, one improvised mortar, nine improvised mortar barrels, 20 gelatin sticks, 30 detonators, 10 meters of fuse, two country-made rockets, 2 kgs of lead shot, 94 fired cases, five radio sets, five radio set chargers, four radio set adapters, two radio set spare batteries, four bulletproof harnesses (without plates), and one helmet from Kangchup Ponlen, Kangpokpi District.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a Kuki body, released a statement on Tuesday asserting that the Kuki-Zo conflict has no connection with Myanmar, the US, or China. It claimed that it is a purely ethnic cleansing programme of the Meitei against the Kuki-Zo.

The statement further noted, “Drones are readily available on the market; obtaining them does not require involvement from outside the country.”

Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence between Meitei and tribal Kuki-Zo communities since May 3 last year which has so far claimed 227 lives and displaced 59,569 people internally and most of them are currently staying in relief camps in the state.