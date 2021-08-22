Manipur extends night curfew for 15 days till September 6

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Manipur government has extended the night curfew imposed in the North Eastern border state from 6 pm to 5 am by another fifteen days till September 6 while lifting certain restrictions, officials said
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 22, 2021 12:28 PM IST
State chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, who is the chairman of the state executive committee of the state disaster management authority, issued an order in this regard on Saturday night.

The order said, the number of Covid-19 positive cases detected per day is declining albeit slowly while the hardships of the people due to continuous closure of many establishments have increased.

Stating that unavoidable customary and religious rituals can be performed in open sheds by restricting the number of invitees to twenty only, the order said, “However social gatherings/feasts are not permitted.”

“Micro containment zones shall be strictly monitored by dedicated police department teams and health department teams,” it stated. “DCs to involve the local clubs/local bodies with specific jurisdictions”.

Informing that the fresh cases of Covid-19 infections shall be isolated as soon as possible and brought to Covid care centres, it said, “The health department shall scale up vaccination, contact tracing and testing by providing additional manpower, mobility support and IEC advocacy.”

The order permitted the opening of government offices, PSUs and other public utilities with all secretariat departments, Manipur government offices and office of the Government of India to start functioning with e-office and physical attendance of Group A officers and 50 per cent of the remaining staff from August 23 by taking adequate precaution and strictly following Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

It also allowed all employees and personal staff working in Information and Public Relations, Power, Fire Service, Public Health Engineering Department, Consumers Affairs Food & Public Distribution, Home, Health, Relief & Disaster Management, Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Finance and Treasuries, Police, Water Resources, Agriculture and Horticulture Departments and District Administration to function normally.

Imphal airport shall remain open and movement of staff and passengers will continue to be permitted, the order said.

On Saturday, the state reported 442 new Covid 19 positive cases, when 3,645 samples were tested, taking the state’s total infection tally to 1,10,657. The total number of active cases stands at 4,139. With 598 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the state’s recovery rate increases to 94.68%.

On August 8, the state authority lifted the day-time curfew for 15 days till August 22 after imposing a total curfew for 21 days to break the chain of Covid 19 transmission.

