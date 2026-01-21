Manipur: Four insurgent cadres held, arms recovered

Manipur police arrested four militants of different underground outfits in continuation of intensive search operation and area domination across the vulnerable areas in various districts to curb extortion and criminal activities, officials confirmed on Wednesday. Officials said the three militants belonged to banned underground outfits. (Representative file photo)

Officials said the three militants belonged to banned underground outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak/Vice Chairman [PREPAK (VC)], Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples’ War Group) [KCP(PWG)] and Kangleipak Communist Party (Politburo Standing Committee) faction [KCP(PSC)] and the fourth belonged to National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Isak-Muivah [NSCN (IM)] group.

Among the arrested cadres the active cadre of KCP (PSC), identified as Senjam Bosco Meitei alias Tamba, 25, of Nongren Mamang Leikai, was arrested from Nongada Makha Leikai in Imphal East district. On the same day, another self-styled corporal of PREPAK (VC), identified as Kangjam Milan Meetei was arrested, and a mobile phone was recovered from him.

In a separate operation, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of NSCN (IM), identified as Lanhungba Khumba, 29, from Mantripukhri area. Police recovered one .32 pistol with a magazine loaded with four live rounds, two mobile phones with a charger, and a black Pulsar N160 motorcycle without a registration number.

Security forces also arrested one active cadre of KCP (PWG), identified as Leishangthem Hiran Singh, 40.

The state police in coordination with Delhi Police also recovered six stolen vehicles from Churachandpur and Imphal West district and arrested one wanted offender in multiple serious cases in connection with inter-state vehicle theft racket.

Officials said based on specific inputs from Delhi police the vehicles were recovered during a coordinated operation.