Manipur government plans to resume normal classes in schools from June 21

The Manipur government is planning to resume normal classes for all the schools in the state from June 21, L Nandakumar Singh, directorate of education (schools), government of Manipur said on Saturday.

All the schools in Manipur were closed from May 4, 2023 onwards (Representative Photo)

“Normal classes for all the schools in the state will resume from the June 21, 2023. In this regard, all zonal education officers under the department of education (schools), Manipur, are hereby directed to take up necessary actions accordingly,” says an order issued the directorate of education (schools).

All the schools in Manipur were closed from May 4, 2023 onwards after the announcement of summer vacation from May 4 to May 30, 2023 by state education minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh and issuance of subsequent orders in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the northeastern state.

In view of the prevailing law and order situation, the Manipur government had recently extended the ongoing summer vacation of all schools in the state till June 19, 2023.

It may be mentioned that the directorate of education (schools), government of Manipur, had earlier extended the summer vacation of all schools in the state till June 15, 2023.

The summer vacation of all the educational institutions in Manipur has been preponed from the normal calendar in view of the prevailing situation arising out of ethnic tension.

Manipur has around 1,110 schools which include 643 private schools, 384 government schools and 83 aided schools, according to the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur.

Presently, the central armed police personnel, posted in Manipur have occupied around 100 schools in the state, according to officials.

Manipur had been witnessing ethnic violence in the first week of May, in which at least 100 people were killed and thousands were displaced besides burning of several houses.

