Manipur HC orders release of journalist detained under NSA over Facebook post

A detailed order of a bench of Chief Justice PV Sanjay and Justice Kh Nobin Singh, who ordered the release, was awaited. Kishorechandra Wangkhem, a popular TV journalist, has been arrested thrice over the last three years
By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 01:53 PM IST
The Manipur high court on Friday ordered that journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem be released two months after he was jailed under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for a Facebook post saying cow dung and urine cannot cure Covid-19, said his wife, Elangbam Ranjita. NSA allows for detention without trial for up to two years.

A detailed order of a bench of Chief Justice PV Sanjay and Justice Kh Nobin Singh, who ordered the release, was awaited.

Wangkhem, a popular TV journalist, has been arrested thrice over the last three years. He was first arrested in November 2018 for uploading a video on social media critical of the government of chief minister N Biren Singh. Wangkhem was booked for sedition and under NSA before his release in April 2019 on the Manipur high court directions. He was again arrested in September 2020 on charges of sedition and promoting enmity between different groups on social media. Wangkhem was released in December 2020 following which joined Frontier Manipur and started hosting a talk show.

Wangkhem’s release comes four days after political activist Erendro Leichombam, who was also arrested under NSA for a similar post on Facebook, was released from an Imphal jail on directions of the Supreme Court.

Ranjita moved the high court seeking Wangkhem’s release after the top court quashed Leichombam’s detention under the NSA. Wangkhem and Leichombam’s comments were made with reference to the death of the Manipur head of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, S Tikendra Singh, of Covid-19.

