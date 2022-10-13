Manipur journalists hold protest in Imphal against intimidation

IMPHAL: Journalists in Manipur on Wednesday staged a demonstration in Imphal against intimidation by a militant group over the publication of news. The sit-in protest was organised jointly by the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU), Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) and Manipur Hill Journalists’ Union (MHJU).

Placards which read ‘Do not interfere in the independence of the press’ were also seen at the protest.

The decision to hold a sit-in at Keishampat Leimajm Leikai junction in Imphal was taken at a meeting on Tuesday. Media houses, both print and electronic media in the state, have suspended the publication and broadcasting of news since Monday in protest against the pressure and intimidation by a militant group over the publication of a news item.

The organisers also convened a joint meeting with the civil society organisations in Manipur at the Manipur Press Club premises here on Wednesday afternoon.

Apart from appealing not to interfere in the independence of the press, the joint meeting also resolved that the journalists resume their normal duties from Thursday.

In February last year, no newspapers hit the stand for two days after a hand grenade attack targeted a media house.

According to reports, about six journalists have lost their lives in the ongoing armed conflict in Manipur in the last three decades.