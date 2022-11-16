Manipur militant involved in ambush on Assam Rifles last year sent to jail

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sent the arrested Manipur Naga Peoples’ Front cadre to jail on Tuesday in connection with an ambush on the convoy of an Assam Rifles officer in Manipur last year.

The militant was arrested on Saturday.

A team of security forces including the Manipur police, an NIA team, and four Assam Rifles personnel arrested Machukring Zamshim Shimray, alias Ningkham, of New Cannon village in Ukhrul district, a wanted Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) militant.

He was produced before the special judge (NIA), Manipur on Wednesday.

The special judge (NIA) remanded him into fifteen days judicial custody till November 29, after finding sufficient prima facie materials to show that the accused is involved in the ambush 2021.

Before the court, the public prosecutor of NIA submitted that in compliance to order of Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India on November 26, 2021, the NIA, New Delhi re-registered ambush case under section 121/121A/302/307/326 and 34 IPC, section 10 and 20 UP(P) Act, section 25(1-C) Arms Act and section 5 of explosive substances act.

The ambush occurred near S Sehken village under Behiang police station close to the Indo-Myanmar border. Colonel Tripathi was reportedly returning to his base accompanied by his wife and six-year-old son from the Behiang company post when he was ambushed.

At least six jawans, including a havildar, driver of the CO, and three Quick Reaction Team members were also injured in the attack. Two insurgent groups – the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the MNPF – had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The arrested accused was taken into custody on November 5 by NIA and was in their custody till November 6.

During the course of investigation, the accused disclosed and admitted his direct involvement in the ambush of the Assam Rifles and also revealed the involvement of more leaders of the MNPF organisation.

As the investigation is at the initial stage, PP of NIA prayed for remanding the accused into judicial custody so as to enable the NIA to investigate the case properly.

However, the counsel of the accused requested his release on bail claiming he did not commit the crime.

On November 13, 2021, the commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles Vivplap Tripathi and his family along with four Assam Rifles jawans were killed after the convoy carrying the officer came under heavy attack by militants in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

NIA had announced a cash reward of ₹4 lakh for information on Shimray, who, according to the probe agency, was an active member of the MNPF and was directly involved in the ambush which led to the death of seven persons.

