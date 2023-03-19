Manipur to begin ‘verification drive’ of illegal immigrants in five districts

The Manipur government is preparing for a verification drive in five hill districts in the Northeast state to identify illegal immigrants, officials said. The five districts, which share a 398 km long international border with Myanmar, include Chandel, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, Pherzawl and Churachandpur.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh held a review meeting over the issue of illegal immigration in the state (HT Photo)

This comes after an uproar over the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state and the hundreds of illegal immigrants’ arrests.

Chief minister N Biren Singh chaired a review meeting on Friday to review the preparations for the verification drive to be taken up in five districts to identify illegal immigrants staying in Manipur.

“I believe that it is the state government’s bounden duty to protect the indigenous population, and we will take up all necessary means to carry out our responsibilities,” the chief minister said.

In the past few days, there have been escalating protests by different student organisations and pressure groups demanding the implementation of NRC in Manipur for the protection of indigenous people.

Friday’s review meeting was held against the backdrop of the recent arrest of a couple from Myanmar held for staying without any legal documents from Phayeng Kharang Khunou village in Imphal West district.

In the recently concluded state assembly, the chief minister, who is also in charge of the home department, informed the House that altogether 393 Myanmar nationals were apprehended in the state from January 1, 2012, till date. Of them, only one was deported, 107 are in judicial custody, 105 are in detention centres, and 180 were released on bail, he said.

On February 5 this year, Manipur police arrested 10 Myanmar nationals during search operations in Churachandpur district which borders Myanmar for illegally entering and taking shelter in Manipur.

On January 26, 80 Myanmar nationals, including seven juveniles, were arrested and detained in Manipur near the Indo-Myanmar international border for illegal immigration to India.