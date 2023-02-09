Manipur’s N Biren Singh announces 5 lakh reward to stop forest fires

IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday announced a ₹5 lakh reward for the identity of people responsible for fires in the state’s forests.

“The government will give a reward of ₹5 lakh to any person who provides exact information about people who cause wildfire in any part of Manipur,” Biren Singh said in a brief post on Facebook in Manipuri.

“Public is requested not to cause any wildfire in the hills. Today there was a wildfire in Nongmaiching hills. Please don’t do it,” he said, attaching some photographs of a forest fire

Officials said picnicking, trekking, camping, expedition and gathering inside the state’s reserved forest was already prohibited following incidences of forest fire.

The Divisional Forest Officers of Central Forest Division and Kangpokpi Forest Division have also issued separate orders on January 23 and 26, respectively this year, banning activities inside the reserve forest.

At a day-long consultation workshop on forest fire management on January 20, forest officials and experts also discussed framing a a policy to regulate the jhum slash and burn method of cultivation in Manipur.