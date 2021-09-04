Manipur’s RIMS director among 20 top medical teachers to be felicitated by FOGSI

Director of Manipur’s Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Dr A Santa Singh, is the only medical teacher from the northeast among India’s top 20 practitioners and medical teachers to be felicitated by one of the largest membership-based organisations of specialized professionals, Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI). Singh will be felicitated during its historic Teachers Day observation to be held n virtual mode on Sunday.

“On the occasion of Teachers Day, FOGSI is happy to celebrate and felicitate the medical teachers for their diligent work and devotion in teaching and spreading knowledge making the impact on clinical practice,” FOGSI’s president Dr S Shantha Kumari and secretary-general Dr Madhuri Patel said in a congratulatory message to Professor Santa Singh.

“We are privileged to honour you on this day for your exemplary for the medical community as a teacher,” they said.

On getting the news, Singh, the former director of North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences and Executive member of National Sports University, said, “It is a proud moment for the northeast. Very happy to share that FOGSI, the largest obstetrician and gynaecologist body in the world has chosen me as one of the teachers to be felicitated on Teachers Day this year along with stalwarts of obstetricians and gynaecologists, including my teacher Prof P Rajaram.”

The other top practitioner of obstetrics and gynaecology in the country to be felicitated during the occasion include Dr Kamal Bukshee, Dr Veena Acharya, Dr Raj Baweja, Dr Lakhbir Dhaliwal, Dr CN Purandare, Dr Rohit Bhatt, Dr SN Daftary, Dr Shrish Seth, Dr Vilas M Mehta, Dr A Debdass, Dr Biman Chakraborty, Dr Manju Gita Mishra, Dr P Rajaram, Dr Belamba O, Dr Indira Devi, Dr PK Shekhran, Dr BR Desai and Dr Pratap Kumar.

Dr Kamal Bukshee is former professor and head department of obstetrics and gynaecology, AIIMS, New Delhi while Dr Lakhbir Dhaliwal is former professor and head department of obstetrics and gynaecology, PGIMER, Chandigarh. Dr CN Purandare, is former president of FOGSI (2009) who conducted the first foetal surgery in India while Dr Rohit Bhatt is former professor and head of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Medical College Baroda.