Man’s condition deteriorates in police custody, dies in hospital

Condition of a 40-year-old man deteriorated while in police custody at Dandi police outpost under Nawabganj police station late on Monday night. He was brought in for questioning in connection with a theft case. He was hurriedly rushed to SRN Hospital where he died during treatment. (Pic for representation)

Police have said that the man, identified as Hiralal, died due to a heart attack while family members and villagers have alleged that he died due to police highhandedness during interrogation.

As per reports, Udit Narayan Tiwari of Narpar Buduna village had gone to visit Bageshwar Dham with his family on May 24. He had asked Hiralal and his family members, including Lalit and Dakhinhi of the village, to watch over his home in his absence.

When Udit Narayan returned late night on May 25, the lock of his house was found broken. He found ₹4 lakh cash as well as gold and silver jewellery and important documents stolen following which he lodged a complaint with the police.

On Monday night, the police took Hiralal, his son Aman and Hiralal’s brothers Harikesh, Shyamlal and Guddu into custody and took them to Dandi police outpost for questioning, claimed Hirarlal’s family members.

In police custody, 40-year-old Hiralal suddenly complained of chest pain and was rushed to the nearby community health centre (CHC), where doctors referred him to SRN hospital after seeing his critical condition. Hiralal died during treatment at SRN at around 2am late night, police said.

DCP (trans-Ganga) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that Hiralal and his family members were called in for questioning at Dandi police outpost on Monday night. Hiralal was admitted to the SRN hospital after suddenly complaining of chest pain where he died. Prima facie, it is suspected that he died due to a heart attack. The incident is being investigated,” he said.

Refuting charges of any wrongdoing on part of the police in Hiralal’s death, additional DCP (trans-Ganga) Pushkar Verma said that when Hiralal was called to Dandi police outpost for questioning, his family members were also present at that time. When he suddenly complained of chest pain, the police immediately admitted him to the hospital, he claimed. He said that the allegations of the family members and villagers are completely baseless.

On Tuesday, two panels of doctors completed the postmortem examination amid videography at the postmortem house. After the postmortem, the police handed over the body to the family.