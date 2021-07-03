Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Maoist attack mining area in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur, one killed
others

Maoist attack mining area in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur, one killed

The incident took place in Dongar hills in Aamdai Ghati where Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL) has been allotted an iron ore mine.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 03, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Image for representation. (ANI)

Maoists attacked an iron ore mining site in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday and killed an employee of a private firm after torching vehicles and machinery, police said on Saturday.

Police said that an exchange of fire took place between the Maoists and security personnel on Saturday.

“The incident took place in Dongar hills in Aamdai Ghati where Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL) has been allotted an iron ore mine. Maoists attacked the site around 10 am and set fire to four Poclain excavator machines and two Hyva trucks besides other machinery deployed for the construction work,” a press note issued by police stated.

The release further stated that there were 14 workers at the spot.

“Maoists thrashed supervisor Pradip Sheel to death with sticks and also injured some others,” police said.

Police said that after being alerted about the incident, a team of security forces from a nearby police camp set off for the spot. Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and 13 workers, along with the body of the dead employee, were taken to Chhote Dongar police station. A search operation is underway to trace the rebels.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Elephant’s happy reaction while exploring a water pipe makes for a cute video

Chef bakes exquisite cake that looks like a bouquet of flowers. Watch

Video of a ‘cat pack with purrfect table manners’ is too cute to handle

Daughter puts stickers on mom’s face, asks ‘do you wuv it’. Watch cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP