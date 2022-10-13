Maoist IED making unit busted by police, CRPF in Bihar forest cave

The Aurangabad police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during an ongoing operation against Maoists busted an Improvised Explosives Device (IED) making unit situated in a cave on Ladduiya Pahar hill in Chakarbandha forests under Madanpur police station limits in Bihar, police said on Thursday.

The forces seized over 1,000 pieces of high-grade detonators, a self-loading rifle (SLR) said to be looted from armed forces, a regular rifle, huge number of ammunitions, pressure IEDs along with a generator set, gas cylinder, welding machine, cutters, iron pipes and other equipment used in making IEDs, said superintendent of police (SP, Aurangabad Kantesh Kumar Mishra.

Forces also seized a steel chest weighing 80kg from the cave. The Maoist fled away with the cash and valuables kept in it. It is the second time that the police have seized a steel chest from Maoist hideout. Earlier, on September 23, the forces seized ₹20 lakh cash of Maoist levy collection from a chest buried under earth in the same forests, police said.

The Maoists went on back foot in the region after the arrest of central committee member and the chairman of all India subcommittee of mass organisation (Sucomo) Vijay Kumar Arya alias Jaspal Ji from Rohtas on April 13 and murder of Sandeep Yadav alias Vikas, the in-charge of Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee who was heading the central zone of the outfit, on May 25 in Gaya forests.

They had hidden their arms, ammunition and cash in caves and other inapproachable places and went underground to be saved from the intensive search operations launched by the police and paramilitaries in the area.

Forces got important leads after September 23 arrest of regional commander Vinay Yadav alias Guru Ji alias Kamal Ji from Aurangabad forests. Vinay was leading the organisation in the region after the arrest of Vijay Kumar Arya and Sandeep Yadav. He provided important information about the outfit’s resources, hideouts and facilitators during interrogation, leading the forces to seize ₹20 lakh cash, police said.

Terming it a big jolt to the ultras, SP Mishra said that the morale of security forces was high and they were uprooting the extremist outfit from the area braving rains and other problems in the inapproachable terrain.