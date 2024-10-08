Maoist killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma: Police

A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said Tuesday. The operation was launched on Sunday night based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area. (Representational image)

The Maoist, identified as Lokesh, was a member of Kishtaram Area Committee of the CPI (Maoist).

Police in a statement said that the gunfight took place on Monday night on a forested hill near Pamlur village under Bhejji police station.

“Personnel belonging to the state police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, the Central Reserve Police Force and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation,” the statement said.

The operation was launched on Sunday night based on inputs about the presence of Maoists belonging to their Konta and Kistaram area committees in Pamlur, Dabbakonta, Burklanka and Singhanmadgu villages, it added

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a male Maoist along with a firearm was recovered from the spot.

With this gunfight, 189 Naxalites have been gunned down by security forces in separate encounters in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Sukma, so far this year, police said.

On October 4, security forces killed 31 Naxalites in a forest along the border of Narayanpur-Dantewada districts. This was the highest fatalities suffered by Maoists in a single operation since Chhattisgarh’s creation 24 years ago.