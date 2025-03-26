Maoist with 25 lakh bounty among three killed in Chhattisgarh

Three Maoists, including a member of the special zonal committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) carrying ₹25 lakh reward on his head, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said, taking the number of ultras neutralised in the state to 116 so far this year amid intensified operations against Left Wing Extremism (LWE). DIG Kamlochan Kashyap (in white) congratulates security personnel on their return after the encounter at Dantewada Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The gunfight took place at around 8 am in a forest along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts when a team of security personnel — belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police — was out on an anti-LWE operation based of inputs about the presence of Maoists in forests of Girsapara, Nelgoda, Bodga and Ikeli villages, a senior police officer said.

“After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of three male Maoists were recovered from the site. We have also recovered one INSAS rifle, one .303 rifle, one 12-bore rifle, along with a large quantity of explosive materials, Maoist literature, and other essential items from the encounter spot,” inspector general of police (IGP), Bastar range, Sunderaj P said.

The deceased were later identified as Sudhir, Mannu Barsa and Pandru Atra. Of the three, Sudhir alias Sudhakar alias Murli, a resident of Warangal in Telangana, was active as a member of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee — the strongest formation of Maoists — in Abujhmad region, police said, adding that he was carrying a bounty of ₹25 lakh.

The other two deceased, both residents of Bijapur, were in the security of the special zonal committee, police said.

The latest operation, which comes days after security forces gunned down 30 Maoists in two encounters in Bijapur and Kanker districts of the state on March 20, takes the total number of ultras killed in gunfights to 116 in Chhattisgarh so far this year. Of them, 100 were killed in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur and Dantewada, considered the epicentre of LWE.

Last week, Union home minister Amit Shah told Parliament that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against Maoists and is adopting a zero-tolerance policy against those ultras who have not surrendered despite facilities being offered to them, ranging from surrender to inclusion.

The home minister reiterated that the country will be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026.