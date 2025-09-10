Maoist with 8 lakh bounty killed in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker: Police

Raipur: A Maoist carrying a reward of ₹8 lakh was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, police said on Wednesday. During the post-encounter search, security personnel recovered the body of a male Maoist along with a rifle, a wireless set, and other items from the spot. (Representative photo)

The deceased has been identified as Masa, a member of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

A gunfight broke out on Tuesday in the forested hills near Geda Beda village under the Partapur police station limits, following a joint search operation launched by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday in the Kanker–Narayanpur border area, an officer aware of the development said.

During the post-encounter search, security personnel recovered the body of a male Maoist along with a rifle, a wireless set, and other items from the spot, the officer added.

Also Read: Maoists admit to losses, 350 cadres killed last year

IG Sundarraj said that despite difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions, security forces deployed in Bastar are working with full commitment to protect lives and property, in line with the vision of the Government of India and the Chhattisgarh government.

He also appealed to Maoist cadres to shun violence and join the mainstream under the state’s rehabilitation policy, adding that those continuing illegal and violent activities would face strict action.