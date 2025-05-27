Maoists claim Basvaraju was captured, killed; police call it ‘fabricated propaganda’

The Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of the CPI (Maoist), in a statement, called the death of Nambala Keshavrao alias Basavaraj a “massacre” orchestrated by security forces on May 21 in Gundekot forest. The gunfight continued for 30 intense minutes from both sides. (AFP file photo)

However, police said that the press note of CPI Maoist was prima facie an attempt to glorify his death of Basavaraju and the statement is totally fabricated propaganda.

According to the DKSZC statement, the attack resulted in the deaths of 28 Maoist cadres, including senior leaders such as Nageshwar Rao alias Madhu, members of the central committee staff, and youth leaders of the party’s cultural wing. The CPI (Maoist) has alleged that Basavaraj was captured alive and subsequently killed in custody.

The CPI (Maoist), in the statement, accused former Maoists of betrayal, revealing that key members of its local unit surrendered to police in recent months, compromising operational secrecy.

The DKSZC claims that on May 17, forces from multiple districts began converging in the area, culminating in a 60-hour-long standoff that ended in bloodshed, and only seven out of the 35-member Maoist team managed to escape.

“The operation was launched with thousands of heavily armed forces on one side, supplied by helicopters delivering food and water. On the other side were only 35 revolutionaries fighting against the country’s socio-economic problems, who had gone without food or water for 60 hours and were starving. The battle began with our comrades protecting BR Dada (Basavaraju) by keeping him in a safe place among them. In the first round, Kotlu Ram of the DRG was killed, and for a while, no one dared to advance. Soon after, firing resumed and Commander Chandan was the first to be martyred while bravely leading the resistance. Despite this, everyone fought on until the end, injuring many soldiers,” the DKSZC statement read.

Narrating the encounter, the statement claimed that one team managed to break through the enemy’s encirclement but got separated from the main group due to heavy shelling, while the others were unable to escape through that route.

“All comrades fulfilled their duty to protect the leadership, ensuring that Dada did not suffer even a minor injury until the very end. After all were martyred, BR Dada was captured alive and then killed. Out of 35 comrades, 28 were martyred, and 7 escaped safely. The body of comrade Nilesh was later found by our PLGA,” the statement added.

Reacting to the statement, inspector general of police (IGP), Bastar range, Sunderaj P said the DKSZC statement was prima facie an attempt to glorify Basavaraju’s death.

“The encounter was a decisive day in the history of anti-Naxal operations in the country. Dead body Basavaraju along with 26 other cadres were recovered by DRG troops. The press note of CPI Maoist was prima facie an attempt to glorify his death, by trying to set a narrative that he made a supreme sacrifice for some noble cause. It is totally fabricated propaganda. Basavaraju was responsible for the death of thousands and thousands innocent tribals including women and children,” said Sunderaj P.

He said that Basavaraju was the one responsible for the killings of hundreds and hundreds of security personnel in various ambushes and IED blasts.

“How could one such cruel and inhumane monster be glorified as a messiah of the masses. The press note by Maoists is a deceptive tactic to keep up the crashing morale of the naxal leadership and cadres, which is really in a massive devastation due to the effective operations being carried out against them. Other fabricated and false allegations regarding the encounter don’t even deserve any response. After Basava’s death the entire Maoist formation is in shambles and they are facing their extinction sooner than expected,” the IG added.