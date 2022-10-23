Markets choc-a-bloc with buyers in Gkp; terracotta items sell like hot cake

Buyers descended on the city markets in droves on the occasion of Dhanteras giving local businesses a much-needed boost. The effect of one district one product scheme was also visible as there was considerable increase in the demand of terracotta items.

Though apparel stores made brisk sales, attractive stalls of terracotta idols of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha along with designer fragrant candles caught the eyes of buyers.

Terracotta specialist Panna Lal Prajapati said that the effect of ‘vocal for local’ could be seen in the market after two years of lull due to Covid-19. He even said that unexpected demand in terracotta-made idols and candles had forced them to manage the items from other places.

Long queues in shops of utensils and boost in sale of Diyas and decorative items were witnessed. Demand for two-wheelers was also as per the expectation. Manager of DP motors, Prem Matan, said that over 4,000 people had booked two-wheeler vehicles and around 1,500 had paid first instalments for four-wheelers .

Meanwhile, long traffic jams were also witnessed at Asuran Crossing, Reti Road and Ganta Ghar when commuters thronged the markets on Saturday evening. Traffic had to be diverted on various routes but parking of vehicles remained a major headache.

Abdur Rahman