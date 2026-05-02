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Marksheet shocker: Students marked absent despite taking UP Board exams

Uttar Pradesh Board faces student complaints over incorrect exam marks and absences after 2026 results release; grievance cells established for resolution.

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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Even as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) moved swiftly to publish the 2026 High School and Intermediate examination results, a wave of anxiety has gripped students and parents after several discrepancies surfaced in the mark sheets.

UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (file)

Within hours of the results being declared, grievance cells set up at the Board’s regional offices began receiving complaints from students who reported that their marks did not reflect the exams they had actually taken, or that they were marked absent despite having appeared for all the exams.

On Thursday alone, the Prayagraj regional office received over half a dozen fresh complaints. Among them was Manju Devi, a Class 10 student of Chaudhary Diggaj Singh Inter College in Sirathu, Kaushambi, who stated in a written complaint that, despite appearing for the Mathematics examination, her online marksheet showed marks for Home Science instead.

On the very first day of grievance cell operations, the Prayagraj office received 17 complaints — 13 from Intermediate examinees and four from High School students. Further reports included a student from Raebareli wrongly marked absent in Chemistry, another from Kannauj flagging a similar error in Hindi, and a student in Kaushambi shown absent in the Biology practical examination.

Caption: UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT)

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Marksheet shocker: Students marked absent despite taking UP Board exams
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