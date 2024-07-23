Mason dies after cave-in at construction site in DLF Phase-I in Gurugram

A 50-year-old man died while working at the basement of a construction site in Block-A of DLF Phase-I, Gurugram, after a huge mound of soil collapsed on him, police said on Tuesday. (Representational Image) A heavy earth mover stationed nearby was arranged by the site contractor to remove the soil, according to police, but even then it took almost 30 minutes to get to the victim. (File Photo)

The deceased was identified by police as Dhuram (who goes by a single name), a native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, who was residing in Sector-42, Gurugram. He was the lead mason at the construction site for a multi-storey residential house of a Dubai-based businessman, they added. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and three sons.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11am on Monday. Other workers at the site alerted the contractor and the police control room immediately after the incident, prompting an emergency response vehicle to arrive.

Inspector Sunil Kumar, station house officer of DLF Phase-I police station, said that a heavy earth mover (JCB) stationed nearby was arranged by the site contractor to remove the soil. “Even then it took almost half-an-hour to remove the debris and reach up to the victim,” he said.

“By the time the victim could be pulled out, he had become unresponsive. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital and then to the civil hospital in Sector-10. But doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Kumar added.

Investigators said that at least 15 feet of digging work was carried out at the plot, which was about 250 by 250 feet wide, a month ago to commence construction. However, the contractor kept the soil along the plot’s edge while work started in the basement. Due to rain, the heap became wet and loose, causing it to collapse and trap the mason several feet beneath, they said.

The victim’s family has not pressed any charges against the contractor, police said. They added that the deceased’s 19-year-old son, Ramesh Kumar, submitted a written statement ruling out any foul play in connection with his father’s death. An inquiry under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 has been launched in the case.