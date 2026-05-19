Massive fire at Prayagraj’s Civil Lines hotel after transformer blast, no casualties reported

Panic spread through the Civil Lines locality on Monday afternoon after a massive fire broke out, at a four-storey city hotel near the historic Coffee House, reportedly triggered by a powerful transformer explosion around 1.30 pm, causing alarm in nearby buildings.

Thick black smoke coming out of the hotel in Civil Lines on Monday. (ANIL KUMAR MAURYA/HT)

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Chief fire officer CM Sharma informed that the fire was brought under control after sustained efforts, adding that no casualties were reported. Preliminary estimates indicate property losses worth several lakh rupees.

According to eyewitnesses, the transformer installed on Hotel Vitthal International’s ground floor suddenly exploded with a loud blast while electricity department personnel were reportedly carrying out repair work. The impact of the explosion was so severe that nearby structures shook, triggering panic among residents and hotel occupants.

Within minutes, the fire spread rapidly from the ground floor to the upper storeys, reportedly travelling through the building’s exterior facade lighting. Panic-stricken hotel guests rushed out of the building.

The situation soon turned chaotic as a large crowd of onlookers gathered, leading to near stampede-like conditions on the streets. Police teams from three different stations quickly reached the spot and began evacuating nearby shops, offices and buildings as a precaution.

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{{^usCountry}} A total of six fire tenders, a hydraulic platform, and nearly 36 firefighters were deployed to the spot. However, strong winds intensified the blaze, causing it to spread further. The situation worsened when a pile of garbage behind the hotel also caught fire. Firefighters battled the inferno for nearly four hours before bringing it under control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of six fire tenders, a hydraulic platform, and nearly 36 firefighters were deployed to the spot. However, strong winds intensified the blaze, causing it to spread further. The situation worsened when a pile of garbage behind the hotel also caught fire. Firefighters battled the inferno for nearly four hours before bringing it under control. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hotel manager Dhananjay Pandey confirmed that the fire originated after a transformer explosion. He said the incident took place during maintenance work by electricity department personnel, though the exact cause has not yet been officially established. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hotel manager Dhananjay Pandey confirmed that the fire originated after a transformer explosion. He said the incident took place during maintenance work by electricity department personnel, though the exact cause has not yet been officially established. {{/usCountry}}

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