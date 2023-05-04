By-elections for two Vidhan Parishad seats on May 29: EC

LUCKNOW By-elections for two Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats will be held on May 29, according to a notification issued by the Election Commission on Thursday.

Sharing further details, chief election officer (CEO) AK Shukla said, “The first vacancy arose due to the death of MLC Banwari Lal, whose tenure was to end on July 26, 2028. Lal died on February 15 this year. Another seat became vacant after MLC Laxman Prasad Acharya resigned on February 15. He was appointed as Sikkim’s governor. Acharya’s tenure was to end on January 30, 2027.”

According to the CEO, May 18 is the last date for filing nominations. Vidhan Sabha members will vote to elect the two new members of the Upper House.

