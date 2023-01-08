MCG razes illegal structures near Jharsa dam in Sector 66

A day after getting chased away by encroachers, a Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) team along with police personnel demolished illegal constructions near Jharsa dam at Maidawas village in Sector 66 on Sunday morning, officials said.

Police said that on Saturday, an enforcement team of the MCG had reached the spot in an attempt to demolish illegal constructions. However, a man, his sons and a few other miscreants allegedly misbehaved with the MCG officials. Police said that one of the suspects even attempted to snatch a mobile phone from an official who was recording the construction activities.

On a complaint by Krishna Kumar, an assistant engineer in the MCG’s enforcement team, an FIR was registered against Om Tyagi and other suspects, including his sons under Section 34 (common intention), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 447 (criminal trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 65 police station on Saturday night, said police, adding that Tyagi is a resident of Maidawas.

The illegal constructions were being done on a large plot for the last few days and a few villagers alerted local police, which sought information from the MCG about the land on January 5.

On January 6, a sub-divisional officer of the MCG wrote to commissioner PC Meena and Sector 65 police station, informing that the construction was illegal, following which an enforcement team issued a show cause notice to Tyagi on the same day.

Police said that Tyagi and other suspects allegedly abused and threatened the MCG officials that time but the team members did not react and returned. The team reached the spot to demolish the structure on Saturday but was unsuccessful.

Officials said the land belonged to the Haryana forest department and was later handed over to the irrigation department before being given to the MCG by the state government in 2015.

Inspector Sudhir Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 65 police station, said that Tyagi and the other suspects will be arrested soon. “We have got the videos of the incident in which they are clearly visible. The land can only be used for forestry or for commuting by common people,” he said.