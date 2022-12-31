Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Med college principal suspended for ‘dereliction of duty’ in Hardoi

Published on Dec 31, 2022 09:35 PM IST

The action comes following a probe report submitted by district magistrate Hardoi that stated dereliction of duty on the principal’s part.

ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The principal of the autonomous state medical college in Hardoi has been removed from the post and disciplinary action was recommended against him on Saturday. The action comes following a probe report submitted by district magistrate Hardoi that stated dereliction of duty on the principal’s part. Divisional commissioner Lucknow has been made the probe officer to recommend disciplinary action against the principal.

“Till the time action is decided, the principal will be attached to King George’s Medical University and the salary will be withdrawn from medical college in Hardoi,” said an official order from the office of Alok Kumar, principal secretary of medical education.

The principal in question, despite efforts, could not be contacted for his version.

