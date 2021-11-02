Medical education, research jobs in C, D group to be filled permanently, says Verka

Mohali Punjab medical education and research minister Raj Kumar Verka has announced that all posts of Classes C and D in the department will be filled on permanent basis, and the contract system will be abolished.

Addressing senior officers and employees of the department at the Medical Education Bhawan in Sector 69, Verka said, “All vacancies of Classes C and D, including nursing, will be filled in the department and an advertisement will be issued soon in this regard. Punjab will be transformed into a model state in the field of health education and research.”

Verka also reviewed the functioning of the department and inaugurated the administrative block at the Medical Education Bhawan. The offices of medical education and research minister and principal secretary have been set up in this block.

The minister added that medicine and education were important for any society and the Punjab government was committed to provide better health care facilities in the state. “All shortcomings in medical education and research in Punjab will be rectified. I appeal to all employees to work with dedication, honesty and determination to take medical education to new heights,” he said, adding that the three Government Medical Colleges in Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot were being upgraded to improve the standard of medical education.

He added that BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences Mohali; Shaheed Udham Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences, Hoshiarpur, and Sri Guru Nanak Dev State Institute of Medical Sciences Kapurthala were in various stages of being established.

Former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and principal secretary education and research Alok Shekhar also addressed the gathering. Additional secretary Rahul Gupta, Dr Arshdeep Aggarwal and Dr Avnish Kumar was also present.